The Toss Around: Zavier Heiss

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For ‘The Toss Around’ this week I got to head over to Waterford high school to chat with Zavier Heiss.

Last year the team was lead by senior Jacob Pantelidis but now Heiss has stepped into a new role as the quarterback and one of the leaders of the team.

We talked about how he is taking his new role in stride, his personal goals, the teams goals and more.

You can catch Waterford in action Friday, September 22 at Frontier. If you want to watch them at home they will play Harrison Central October 6.

