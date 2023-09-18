Wood County Commissioners approve grant application for new hire in prosecutor’s office

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Prosecutor’s Office is trying to get funding to hire a new attorney focused on handling child abuse cases.

Monday morning, the Wood County Commission approved an application from the prosecuting attorney’s office for a Victims of Crime Act Grant.

Prosecuting Attorney Pat Lefebure and grant writer Toni Tiano told the commissioners that the federal grant funds of up to $28,000 would go toward creating a new position within the prosecutor’s office.

Lefebure said the new attorney would focus their attention on child abuse cases, including c ases involving child sexual abuse.

Lefebure said these cases involve more investigation, time, and effort than most.

“One of the big factors for those is the relationship that’s developed between the prosecutor and your victim,” Lefebure said. “Many times, especially with a child victim, if we can get that relationship built and that trust built early, it makes the child feel more secure, and we can have a better prosecution.”

Lefebure told the commissioners the VOCA grant funds wouldn’t be enough on their own to fund the new position.

Lefebure said his office would be seeking funding from other sources in the county and would eventually ask for funding directly from the commission.

In other business, the county commissioners also approved a Governor’s Warrant for Lefebure regarding Joshua S. Willis, a man allegedly involved in a police chase currently held in Washington County, Ohio.

The commissioners also made a new nomination to the Wood County Alternative Transportation System Council, an appointment to the Mineral Wells PSD, and hired a new intern at the Sheriff’s Tax Office.

