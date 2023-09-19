Affordable housing community plans are pushed back

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Buckeye Fields, an affordable housing community for low income seniors, will be up and running later than originally planned.

The original goal was for the community to be open with residents by late 2023. Now the goal for the start of construction has been pushed back to early next year.

That’s according to Rick Hindman, the executive director of the non-profit leading the effort. He said that the nature of investment is changing due to the project taking longer than expected.

The project aims to fill in a gap of access to services in order to prevent people from being sent to nursing homes prematurely.

“The area agency on aging - our main mission has been to keep folks in their home and living independently as long as possible and not being institutionalized,” Hindman said.

He added that the updated plans for construction will make it so more local contractors will be hired. That’s because the apartments will be built on site rather than arriving already built like originally planned.

