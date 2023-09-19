Affordable housing community plans are pushed back

WTAP gets updates on a local affordable living community in the works.
WTAP gets updates on a local affordable living community in the works.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Buckeye Fields, an affordable housing community for low income seniors, will be up and running later than originally planned.

The original goal was for the community to be open with residents by late 2023. Now the goal for the start of construction has been pushed back to early next year.

That’s according to Rick Hindman, the executive director of the non-profit leading the effort. He said that the nature of investment is changing due to the project taking longer than expected.

The project aims to fill in a gap of access to services in order to prevent people from being sent to nursing homes prematurely.

“The area agency on aging - our main mission has been to keep folks in their home and living independently as long as possible and not being institutionalized,” Hindman said.

He added that the updated plans for construction will make it so more local contractors will be hired. That’s because the apartments will be built on site rather than arriving already built like originally planned.

For more details about the project and its mission, click on the link below.

An affordable housing community is coming to the Mid-Ohio Valley (wtap.com)

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Cowdery has multiple active arrest warrants.
Body found in Ohio River identified as wanted man
Pleasants County Courthouse
W.Va. attorney law license suspended, removed from APA position
Christopher Cowdery has multiple active arrest warrants.
UPDATE: Sheriff’s Office urges public to stay alert for dangerous suspect
Downtown Throwdown
Parkersburg’s annual Downtown Throwdown
Send-off party held for Miss West Virginia Teen USA ahead of national pageant
Send-off party held for Miss West Virginia Teen USA ahead of national pageant

Latest News

Belpre City Council members meet in committee meeting to announce hospital transport trial run.
The City of Belpre EMS will do a trial run helping local hospital with transport
Ohio Statehouse Cupola
Ohio officials near redistricting deadline as group pushes to change redistricting laws
Wood County Commissioners approve grant application for new hire in prosecutor’s office
Wood County Commissioners approve grant application for new hire in prosecutor’s office
Downtown Throwdown
Local events continue to help boost MOV economy