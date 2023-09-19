Obituary: Berentz, Gary T.

Gary T. Berentz (73) formally of New Matamoras passed away on Sunday, September 17, 2023, after a long and brave fight with Parkinson Disease. He was born on May 18, 1950, in Bloomfield, Ohio the son of John Elmer and Hedy Muhlich Berentz.

He was a member of the Muskingum Valley Baptist Church and Marietta Moose Lodge No. 1823.

On April 11, 2011 he married Jamie Tolzda and she survives with three daughters Kasia Leigh Carpenter (Michael), Mallori Jade Berentz (Stephan) and Courtney Nichol Destifanes. Three sons Gary Dennis Berentz, Ryan Michael Berentz (Matie) and Jay Dee Berentz (Claudine). One sister Becky Felton (Butch) of New Matamoras and two brothers John T. Berentz (Jan) of Sardis, Ohio and Ronald C. Berentz (Jeannie) of New Matamoras.

He was preceded by one grandson Lukas Berentz and his mother and father and a stepfather James A. Benner.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, September 20, 2023, at the Hadley Funeral Funeral Home in New Matamoras with Rev David Easter officiating. Burial to follow in the Muskingum Valley Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Hadley Funeral Home in New Matamoras on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM

Online condolences may be made at hadleyfh.com

