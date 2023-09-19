Obituary: Bosley, Izabella Bella

Izabella “Bella” Bosley, 17, of Parkersburg passed away September 15, 2023, at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus, OH surrounded by her family. She was born on May 16, 2006 in Morgantown, WV a daughter of Michael and Danielle Bosley both of Parkersburg.

Bella attended Parkersburg South High School and loved animals, especially horses, riding four wheelers, swimming, and music, her favorite artist being Reba. She loved eating M&Ms, Slim Jims and Flaming Hot Cheetos. She enjoyed working the family business and with C&G Athletics, traveling and was never without her phone or iPad. Bella was so proud to be an Aunt and loved babysitting little Blake. She was always comforted by her little Ella and Milo. Bella was a fighter having overcame many challenges in her life. Above all, she loved being surrounded by people, making them smile with her presence and personality, lighting up every room she entered.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by one brother, Joshua (Fiancé Dianna Rollyson) Renfro of Parkersburg; one sister, Skylar (Trent Jones) Bosley of Parkersburg; niece Delilah Renfro of Parkersburg; paternal grandmother, Kim Bosley of Parkersburg; maternal grandparents, Janine and Darrin Rhyne of Parkersburg; great grandmother, Irma Grotey of Parkersburg; three uncles, Victor (Niki) Loscar of Vienna, Matt (Daneille) Bosley of Mineral Wells, Marshal Bosley of Parkersburg; two aunts, Taylor (Cole) Greathouse of Parkersburg, Beth (Chris) Dickerson of Parkersburg; great aunts Tina (Todd) Nichols and Suzette Grogan; special cousins, Quentin, Isaiah, Emma, Janessa, Olivia, Zoey, Caleb, Josh, Brent, Ava, Kali, Hudson, Brenden, Peyton, Charis, Morgan, Ashley, Chloe and Cole; her school mom, Amber Welch; the love of her young life, Nate Rodriquez and her many loving other family members and friends that loved her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Steve “Pappy” Bosley; maternal grandfather, Keith Loscar; G.G. Shirley Bell; G.P. Bob Bell; Papaw Hap; Uncle Bob; her protector Sadie and many other loved ones who are waiting for her.

A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, September 21 at 6:30pm at the Rock Church, 1305 37th Street, Parkersburg, WV 26104 with Greg Nangle and Isaiah Kennedy officiating.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

