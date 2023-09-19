Obituary: Burkhart, Myrna (Goff)

Myrna Burkhart (Goff), beloved mother, wife and friend to many, departed this world for a better one on September 15, 2023. Her memory was a blessing, and her life was a treasure to many who knew her well. She was born on September 29, 1941 to General and Thelma Stephens Goff in Parkersburg, and grew up in her hometown of Harrisville, WV until her early adult life. She attended Harrisville High School, graduating as baccalaureate in 1959.

As a child, Myrna was lucky enough to live in a wonderful small town, where people knew each other well, and she was liked by many. A town elder paid special attention to her, and instilled a desire to learn how to play the piano, which was encouraged to do by her parents. Myrna grew to become a skilled pianist, playing in church functions, recitals, and whenever music was desired. It was a skill she exercised her entire life, and it gave her great joy to continue to play.

She graduated from Glenville State College in 1962 with a degree in elementary education, and was recruited immediately by Maryland’s Queen Anne’s County board of education until she was married on Feb. 26, 1964 to Wallace L. Burkhart. Soon after, she became a stay-at-home mother to raise her twin children who were born in 1965.

Myrna was a steadfast and competent mother to her children, a loyal wife and friend, but she was also a highly knowledgeable and articulate woman of many fields of interest. She was an avid reader of all literature, from serious academic documents to paperback fiction, she loved it all. She was a fairly serious collector of art glass, capable furniture restoration expert, a skilled sewing and quilting enthusiast, and frequent participant of Saturday yard sales. She was an extreme lover of animals, always thinking of their well being and happiness. Myrna loved doing things and seeing people. Those who knew her will miss her great humor, and empathy. She also never forgot where she came from, very frequently returning to her hometown of Harrisville, visiting cherished friends and family.

Myrna was predeceased by her husband Wallace in 1994, and is survived by her son, Stephen M. Burkhart (Ellen) and daughter Stephanie Burkhart LaFollette (David), and 4 step-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023 at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville. Interment will follow in the Harrisville IOOF Cemetery. Friends may visit at the funeral home, Wednesday from 11-1 PM. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

