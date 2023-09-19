Obituary: Dean, Howard C. Sr.

Howard C. Dean Sr.
Howard C. Dean Sr.(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Sep. 19, 2023
Howard C. Dean Sr., 84, of Parkersburg WV peacefully passed away Saturday, September 16, 2023, at Elison Assisted Living Center surrounded by his loving family.

He was born December 10, 1938, in Kenova, WV. He retired from CSX Railroad after over 40 years of service. He loved fishing, hunting, playing golf, and watching sports. He loved spending time with his family.

Howard is survived by his four children, Janet (Rob) Gibbs of Washington, WV, Toby (Monica) Dean of Colorado, John (Sherri) Dean of Rockport, WV, and Cathy (Joe) Allen of Little Hocking, Ohio; five grandchildren, Amy Smith, Taran Dean, Jacob Allen, Ben Allen, and Kaleb Dean; and many great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Juda, of 65 years, and his grandson TJ Ruble.

The family would like to thank and show their appreciation to Elison Assisted Living and Amedisys Hospice of Marietta for the wonderful loving care of their father.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Lambert Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg with Pastor Pasi Sikio officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM at the funeral home.

Lambert Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Dean family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.LambertTatman.com

