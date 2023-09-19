Obituary: Halfhill, William Henry

William Henry Halfhill, 80, of Parkersburg, went to be with the Lord September 9, 2023.

He was born in Parkersburg September 15, 1942, a son of the late John Richard Halfhill and Christina Josephine (Borrelli) Halfhill.

William was a member of St. Michaels Catholic Church and retired from GE in 1999.

He was a graduate of Parkersburg Catholic High School class of 1960, and was an avid golfer and member of Worthington Men’s Golf Association. He dearly enjoyed artwork and his family.

William is survived by his wife and high school sweetheart Karen (McKinney) Halfhill of Parkersburg, son, Stephen Halfhill (Angie) of Parkersburg, daughter, Amy Gentry (Greg) of Marietta, two grandchildren, Bradley and Sydney Gentry.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Halfhill in March 2023.

The family wants to thank Rockland Ridge for the excellent care and kindness given to Bill.

Memorial Mass will be Friday 11:00 AM at St. Michaels Catholic Church with Father John Gallagher officiating. Inurnment will follow at Mt. Carmel Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg.

Donations may be made in Bills name to St. Michaels Catholic Church, 55th St. and Grand Central Ave., Vienna, WV 26105.

