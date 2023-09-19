Obituary: Ice, Garravine Lucille

Garravine Lucille Ice, 84, of Marietta passed away at 2:15 am, Sunday, September 17, 2023, at Legacy of Marietta.

Garravine was born May 11, 1939, in Marietta a daughter of Lawrence J. “Skeet” Wheeler and Hazel Walters Wheeler. She retired from Marietta College where she worked in Food Service.

She married Harry Ellis Ice who preceded her in death. Surviving are her son, Eric Ice of Marietta and daughter, Jennifer (Philip Tice) Ice of Parkersburg; 3 grandchildren: Levi and Canyon Ice and Naomi Tice and her brother, Nial (Betty) Wheeler of Waterford. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bernard Schilling and her sister Marilyn Hill.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday (Sept. 23), at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Lund Cemetery. Family will greet friends at the funeral home before the service from 9 until 11. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.