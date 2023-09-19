Obituary: Ice, Garravine Lucille

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Garravine Lucille Ice, 84, of Marietta passed away at 2:15 am, Sunday, September 17, 2023, at Legacy of Marietta.

Garravine was born May 11, 1939, in Marietta a daughter of Lawrence J. “Skeet” Wheeler and Hazel Walters Wheeler. She retired from Marietta College where she worked in Food Service.

She married Harry Ellis Ice who preceded her in death. Surviving are her son, Eric Ice of Marietta and daughter, Jennifer (Philip Tice) Ice of Parkersburg; 3 grandchildren: Levi and Canyon Ice and Naomi Tice and her brother, Nial (Betty) Wheeler of Waterford. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, Bernard Schilling and her sister Marilyn Hill.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday (Sept. 23), at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial following in Lund Cemetery. Family will greet friends at the funeral home before the service from 9 until 11. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Cowdery has multiple active arrest warrants.
Body found in Ohio River identified as wanted man
Pleasants County Courthouse
W.Va. attorney law license suspended, removed from APA position
Christopher Cowdery has multiple active arrest warrants.
UPDATE: Sheriff’s Office urges public to stay alert for dangerous suspect
Lyman Jerome Ramsey
Obituary: Ramsey, Lyman Jerome
Ethel M. Townsend
Obituary: Townsend, Ethel M.

Latest News

Obituary: Canter, Jill Christine
Obituary: Halfhill, William Henry
Gary Jay Myers Sr.
Obituary: Myers, Gary Jay Sr.
Carol Lenox
Obituary: Lenox, Carol