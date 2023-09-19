Obituary: Lenox, Carol

Carol Lenox, 80 of Belpre, Ohio died on September 17, 2023, at her residence. She was born in Parkersburg, WV on December 14, 1942, and was the daughter of the late Lester and Geraldine McDonald.  She was a member of the Belpre Nazarene Church where she participated in the Prime Timers group.  She had worked for the Public Debt.

Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Herb Lenox, her children, Todd Lenox, Kelly Radcliff, Jay Lenox, and several grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.  Also surviving are two brothers, James and Douglas McDonald, and a sister, Shirley Jones.

She was preceded in death by her parents a son-in-law, Michael Radcliff, and a sister, Deborah McDonald.

Carol requested that there be no visitation or service.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

