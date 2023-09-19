Obituary: M. Sue White and R. Bruce White

After 65 years of marriage and exactly one week after her husband’s death, M. Sue White, 87, died September 17, 2023, peacefully at her home in Parkersburg, WV. She was born in Bridgeport, WV, a daughter of the late Abner S. and Agnes Lang Stout.

She is survived by two daughters, Lisa White of Parkersburg and Amy (Jack) Baier of Scottsdale, AZ. In addition to her parents and husband, R. Bruce White, she was preceded in death by her a daughter, Kimberly; her sisters, Betty and Iris; and her brother, Abner.

She was a 1954 graduate of Roosevelt-Wilson High School in Nutter Fort and 1957 graduate of West Virginia University. She taught school in Harrison County to put her husband through law school. After she and her husband moved to Parkersburg, she focused her life on being a devoted wife and loving mother while teaching school in Wood County and then became legal secretary to her husband until his retirement.

She was a board member for both the Wood County Easter Seal Society and the Juvenile Detention Home. Additionally, she was a member of the Jr. League of Parkersburg and the Alpha Xi Delta Social Sorority.

At her request, there will be no funeral services. The family requests no flowers due to allergies; memorial donations may be made to the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation, PO Box 1762, Parkersburg, WV 26102, or online at pacfwv.com/donate.

Condolences may be shared by visiting vaughankimes.com and signing the online guestbook.

R. Bruce White, 88, died peacefully at his home in Parkersburg, WV on September 10, 2023. He was a lawyer, community leader and proud lifelong resident of Parkersburg.

He was a son of the late Lawrence “LC” and Ora Hupp White of Parkersburg. He was a 1953 graduate of Parkersburg High School, 1958 graduate of West Virginia University and 1961 graduate of the West Virginia University College of Law.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sue Stout White; two daughters, Lisa White of Parkersburg and Amy (Jack) Baier of Scottsdale, AZ. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Kimberly; his sister Joyce; and brothers Frank, Byron, and Larry.

After finishing law school in 1961 he and his wife Sue moved back to Parkersburg where he began practicing law. During his 53 years of predominantly solo law practice, he was a noted community and business leader. He was a Parkersburg Municipal Judge and former Wood County Prosecuting Attorney and Assistant City Attorney. He was also chairman of the Wood County March of Dimes, president of the WV County Officials Association and founder and board member of the Sheltered Workshop (now SW Resources).

He served many years as a member and chairman of the board of the Parkersburg Community Foundation, he was chairman when they reached their first $1 million in contributions. He served many years as a member and chairman of the board of Camden Clark Memorial Hospital and assisted in them building the Physicians’ Office Building, South Tower and Helipad. He also served as a member and on the board of directors of WesBanco Bank, on the board of trustees of the WV United Hospital System, on the board of governors of the Parkersburg County Club, and as member and president of the Wood County Bar Association and member, founder, and president of the Jazz Arts Group of the Ohio Valley.

He was also a member of the National District Attorney’s Association, West Virginia State Bar, West Virginia Bar Association, West Virginia Law School Association, American Bar Association, Phi Alpha Delta Legal Fraternity, YWCA Trust Board, Phi Sigma Kappa social fraternity, and honorary member of Moslem Temple Shrine, Oasis of Detroit, Michigan.

During his career and into retirement he remained a member of Ben Bey Grotto (former Monarch), Mt. Olivet Lodge No. 3, Scottish Rites Bodies, Nemesis Shrine, BPO Elks Lodge #198, and the Parkersburg Country Club.

At his request, there will be no funeral services.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation, PO Box 1762, Parkersburg, WV 26102, or online at pacfwv.com/donate.

Condolences may be shared by visiting vaughankimes.com and signing the online guestbook.

