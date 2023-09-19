Obituary: Murphy, Bernard Glen “Bunk”

Bernard Glen Murphy “Bunk”, age 90, was born on January 6, 1933, at home in Freed, in Calhoun County, West Virginia a son of the late Mollie Murphy.

Bernard served as Cpl. In the United States Army with the 4th Armored Calvary and spent 23 months in Germany, Linz and Austria as Border Patrol. He was past Master of Masonic Lodge #132 AF&AM, Burning Springs, WV. He was a member of VFW Post 5959 of Calhoun County. Bernard had worked in the oil fields and retired from the Pennzoil Company with 41 years of service.

Bernard is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Noreta Chadock Murphy whom he married on August 23, 1958; Together they had 4 children, Vickie Stark, Ravenswood, WV, Rickie Murphy (Charlotte), Macfarlan, WV, Randall Murphy (Tracy), Elizabeth, WV and Joseph Murphy (Rose), Harrisville, WV; seven grandchildren, Kerry Murphy (Mandy), Terry Murphy, Nathan Stark (Andrea), Rebecca Wright (Matt), Cody Murphy, Darlene Cox (Will) and Mariah Gillespie (Cory) and 13 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his mother, Bernard was preceded in death by three brothers, Lester, Willis “Burl” and Dale Murphy, son-in-law, Tom Stark.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 1 PM at Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville, WV with the Pastor Dwight Brohard officiating. Burial will follow in the Hartley Cemetery, Brohard, WV. Friends may call at the Funeral Home from 11AM until 1PM on the day of the service. Masonic graveside rites will be conducted by Burning Springs Lodge #132 AF&AM.

Online Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mculloughraiguelfuneralhome.com

