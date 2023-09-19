Obituary: Myers, Gary Jay Sr.

Gary Jay Myers Sr. 83, of Marietta, OH., passed away Thursday, September 14, 2023, at Arbors of Marietta. He was born November 7, 1939, in Marietta, OH., to the late Carlos A. and Mildred G. Shrader Myers Sr. Gary graduated from Marietta High School in 1960 and served in the U.S. Navy. He worked as a custodian for the Marietta Y.M.C.A. for many years before retiring. Gary is survived by his children Jerry, Gary, and Barry Myers and Sindy Kinney, several grandchildren and great grandchildren. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Jean Hyde Myers and a sister Joan Myers. Abiding with his wishes cremation will take place and there will be no services at this time. Donations may be made to Hadley Funeral Home, 500 5th St., Marietta, OH., 45750 to help with expenses. Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com

