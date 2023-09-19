Obituary: Sinnett, Wendall Blaine

Wendall Blaine Sinnett, 81 of Coolville, Ohio died at his home surrounded by his family. He married Shirley L. Sinnett on May 8, 1963, at Clifton Forge, VA. He was a 1959 graduate of Parkersburg High School where he played basketball. He continued his basketball career at Salem College in West Virginia and continued playing well into his 50′s. He had worked for the American Viscose and Shelly & Sand where he hauled Asphalt for 30 years.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, his son Scott (Robin) Sinnett of Coolville, Ohio, and daughter Lori (Herb) Sinnett of Wellston, Ohio, grandchildren, Logan Sinnett of Phoenix, AZ, Tyler Sinnett of Coolville, Ohio, Devan Welch and Heidi (Matt) Windle of Wellston, Ohio, step grandchildren, Courtney (Scott) DeBrular of Washington, WV, and Derrick (Natalie) Knapp of Waverly, WV. Also surviving are 5 grandchildren, and 4 step great grandchildren, his sisters, Mary Patterson of Vienna, WV and Leota Richards of Parkersburg, WV.

He was preceded in death by his four brothers, Wilbur, Donald, Clarence and Bobby Lee Sinnett, three sisters, Aladine Baker, Ruth Ann Barcley, and Betty Lou Sinnett.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at the Torch Cemetery, Torch, Ohio.

The family wishes to thank Amedisys Hospice of Marietta for all their help & support.

Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

