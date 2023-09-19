Obituary: Wharton, Patty Jewel

Patty Jewel Wharton went to be with her heavenly Father on September 16th in her longtime residence of Belpre, Ohio, just two weeks after the passing of her loving husband Samuel of 63 years. Born on November 17, 1934 Wood County WV to Irene Petry and Dillon Wesley Greathouse.

She graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1953 where she was a Varsity Cheerleader.

She devoted her life to caring for her home and family. She was very gifted in her sewing skills designing everything from doll clothing to household textiles.

Her own clothing was often self-designed, and she was known for her coordinated outfits which always included matching accessories.

She was an active member of Porterfield Baptist Church. She also loved camping and fishing with her husband and spending time with family and close friends.

She is survived by her daughters, Kimberly Bevins (Rick), Beth Daniell (Greg), and grandchildren Stephanie Roeckner, Fallon Bevins, Jared (Ana) Daniell, Kevin (Jordan) Roeckner, Chad (Elizabeth) Daniell, Seth (Meg) Daniell, Devin (Brooke) Daniell, Brooke (Tyler) Cunningham, Chelsea Bevins, Taylor Bevins, Allyson Bevins, and Adam (Bethany) Bevins. And great grandchildren Declan, Kaiden, Silas, Shane, Savannah, Caleb, Kaylynn, Ben, Eden, Julia, Alice, Adeline, Corinne, Abram, Conner, and Ava.

