Obituary: Wherry, Tiffany A.

Sep. 19, 2023
Tiffany A. Wherry, 30, of Parkersburg passed away on Tuesday, September 12, 2023. She was born October 20, 1992, in Charleston WV a daughter of Mark and Sandy Casto-Vore of Parkersburg.

She formerly worked at McDonalds on 7th Street. Enjoyed being outdoors and loved her family, especially her children, nieces, and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Tiffany is survived by two sons, Jayden and Trevor Jones, both of Parkersburg; one sister, Taylor Snider (Allen) of Parkersburg; one brother, Shawn Casto (Samantha) of Parkersburg; her maternal grandmother, Helen Casto, of Parkersburg; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Ray Casto; her paternal grandparents Bruce and Marcia Vore; an aunt Sherri Eagle; and aunt Pam Casto.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 4-8 pm Thursday at Lambert Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg.

Lambert Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the family.

