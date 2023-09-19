Obituary: Woodward, Eva Hart

Eva Hart Woodward, 100, of Vienna, WV, departed this life on September 18, 2023, at Belpre Landing Nursing & Rehabilitation. She was born in Jackson County, WV on February 14, 1923, daughter of the late Marcellus and Minnie Lovegrove Hart.

Eva graduated from Ripley High School and was a member of Vienna Baptist Church. She was a member of the Home Builders Sunday School Class, The Crafters, the Senior Volunteer Program, and member of the Hostess Board for several years. She loved working in the kitchen and helping with Bible School. She belonged to the Vienna Senior Citizens and at one time was a volunteer at the former Camden Clark Hospital.

She is survived by her daughters Rebecca Ann Wendelken (David) of Fayetteville, NC, Judith Beth Salsbery of Kingman, AZ, sons James Jeffery Woodward (Sue) of Vienna, Thomas Matthew Woodward of Sapphire, NC, grandchildren Benjamin James Woodward, John E. Bailey, Alicia Bailey, Clarissa Jo Ahouse, great grandchildren Alexander Bailey, Griffen Bailey and Eva Bailey and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband James L. Woodward, sisters Francis Reed, Ruby Taylor, Lily Ruth Rhodes, Velma Cobb and Nellie Richards and two brothers Kenneth R. Hart and William Marcellus Hart.

Funeral services will be 1 pm Wednesday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg with Pastor Bill Brown officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be 5 - 8 on Tuesday and for one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to the Vienna Baptist Hostess Board or Vienna Baptist Bible School.

The family would like to thank the staff at Belpre Landing, Vienna Eye Clinic, Dr. Samuel Bever and Buckeye Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

