Parkersburg man charged with 12 sex crimes involving minors

(onuroner | none)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – A man from Parkersburg is facing 12 charges for sex crimes involving multiple minors.

Marcus J. Emrick, 33, is charged with six counts of first-degree sexual abuse and six counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in position of trust.

According to documents from the Wood County Circuit Court, the charges are related to three minors.

The court documents say nine of the charges refer to incidents that occurred between January 2020 and June 2022, two charges refer to incidents that occurred between January 2019 and December 2022, and one charge stems from an incident that occurred between January 2019 and September 2021.

Emrick was indicted on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Cowdery has multiple active arrest warrants.
Body found in Ohio River identified as wanted man
Pleasants County Courthouse
W.Va. attorney law license suspended, removed from APA position
Christopher Cowdery has multiple active arrest warrants.
UPDATE: Sheriff’s Office urges public to stay alert for dangerous suspect
Lyman Jerome Ramsey
Obituary: Ramsey, Lyman Jerome
Ethel M. Townsend
Obituary: Townsend, Ethel M.

Latest News

Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta
Sternwheel Regatta returns to Pomeroy
Parkersburg man faces 20 sex charges involving minor
The exercise will be on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Jacksonville Village Park.
First responders to conduct emergency drill in Athens County
Former Pleasants County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney (APA) Paul Marteney is suspended from...
W.Va. attorney law license suspended, removed from APA position