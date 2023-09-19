Parkersburg man charged with 12 sex crimes involving minors

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – A man from Parkersburg is facing 12 charges for sex crimes involving multiple minors.

Marcus J. Emrick, 33, is charged with six counts of first-degree sexual abuse and six counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in position of trust.

According to documents from the Wood County Circuit Court, the charges are related to three minors.

The court documents say nine of the charges refer to incidents that occurred between January 2020 and June 2022, two charges refer to incidents that occurred between January 2019 and December 2022, and one charge stems from an incident that occurred between January 2019 and September 2021.

Emrick was indicted on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

