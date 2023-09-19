Parkersburg man faces 20 sex charges involving minor

By Alex Semancik
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – A man from Parkersburg is facing 20 charges for sex crimes involving a minor.

Tommy L. Ellis, 40, is charged with five counts of first-degree sexual assault, 10 counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian, or person in position of trust, three counts of second-degree sexual assault, and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse.

According to documents from the Wood County Circuit Court, all the charges are related to alleged incidents involving the same juvenile.

The court documents say 12 of the charges refer to incidents that occurred between January 2020 and August 2022 and 8 of the charges refer to incidents that occurred between August 2022 and June 2023.

Ellis was indicted on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.

