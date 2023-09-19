Sternwheel Regatta returns to Pomeroy

Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta
Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta(WTAP)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) – The Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta returns this week.

Sternwheelers are already docked for the festival.

The festivities begin on Thursday and go through Saturday on the Levee. Throughout the Regatta, vendors will be at the levee.

Events on Thursday, September 21 start with the Jim Sisson Memorial Fire Truck Parade at 7 p.m. followed by opening ceremonies at the River Front. The Renee Stewart Band will be performing from 8-11 p.m. also on the River Front.

On Friday, September 22, events include downtown merchant sidewalk sales, historic walks, and live music performances.

The Saturday events kick off with 5K registration at 8 a.m. There will also be frog jumping contests, kayak poker run, farmers market, Big Bend Beardsmen Contest, duck derby, and more. Matthew Adam Metheny performs from 8-11 p.m.

There is no admission.

For more information, go to the Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Cowdery has multiple active arrest warrants.
Body found in Ohio River identified as wanted man
Pleasants County Courthouse
W.Va. attorney law license suspended, removed from APA position
Christopher Cowdery has multiple active arrest warrants.
UPDATE: Sheriff’s Office urges public to stay alert for dangerous suspect
Lyman Jerome Ramsey
Obituary: Ramsey, Lyman Jerome
Ethel M. Townsend
Obituary: Townsend, Ethel M.

Latest News

Parkersburg man charged with 12 sex crimes involving minors
Parkersburg man faces 20 sex charges involving minor
The exercise will be on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Jacksonville Village Park.
First responders to conduct emergency drill in Athens County
Former Pleasants County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney (APA) Paul Marteney is suspended from...
W.Va. attorney law license suspended, removed from APA position