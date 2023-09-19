Sternwheel Regatta returns to Pomeroy

POMEROY, Ohio (WTAP) – The Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta returns this week.

Sternwheelers are already docked for the festival.

The festivities begin on Thursday and go through Saturday on the Levee. Throughout the Regatta, vendors will be at the levee.

Events on Thursday, September 21 start with the Jim Sisson Memorial Fire Truck Parade at 7 p.m. followed by opening ceremonies at the River Front. The Renee Stewart Band will be performing from 8-11 p.m. also on the River Front.

On Friday, September 22, events include downtown merchant sidewalk sales, historic walks, and live music performances.

The Saturday events kick off with 5K registration at 8 a.m. There will also be frog jumping contests, kayak poker run, farmers market, Big Bend Beardsmen Contest, duck derby, and more. Matthew Adam Metheny performs from 8-11 p.m.

There is no admission.

For more information, go to the Pomeroy Sternwheel Regatta Facebook page.

