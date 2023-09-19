Washington County voters to consider levies and more in November general election

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Voters in Washington County will have a number of local ballot items to consider in the November 7 general election, alongside two statewide issues.

One countywide item on the ballot will be the renewal of the Washington County Children’s Services Levy. This levy provides funds to support children’s services in the county for the care and placement of children in foster care.

Voters in Barlow and Salem Townships will decide on fire levies to help support their volunteer fire departments. New Matamoras residents will vote on a village operating levy. And liquor levies at specific Par Mar stories are on the ballot in Belpre and Barlow and Wesley Townships.

Washington County Board of Elections Deputy Director Karen Pawloski said the final ballots for November’s election are almost ready. “We did get the ballot language for the two statewide issues that are on there, so those are set,” Pawloski said. “We’re still working on some things, we do have some levies that are happening across the county. The candidates list is no problem, we have those in place, and we do have some write ins.”

Pawloski says she expects sample ballots to be available at the Board of Elections by the end of this week.

You can read a full list of candidates and races here. Information about the two state issues on Ohio ballots in November is available here.

