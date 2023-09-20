Clarifying the potential public camping ban in Parkersburg

WTAP clarifies legislation locals have been confused over.
WTAP clarifies legislation locals have been confused over.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - There seems to be confusion surrounding the public camping ban Parkersburg City Council discussed at their most recent meeting.

To clarify, this ordinance would ban people from camping on public grounds. Anyone found camping on public grounds would be fined anywhere from $100 to $500.

The exceptions to the rule would be camping for historical, cultural, or educational purposes. Still, you would need permission from the director of public works.

The ordinance passed its first reading last week.

For more on details on the legislation, the why behind it, and criticism towards it, click the link below.

Parkersburg City Council votes on legislation banning camping in public spaces (wtap.com)

For the perspective of a local homeless shelter’s executive director on the legislation, click the link below.

Local shelter’s executive director doubts potential camping ban’s effectiveness (wtap.com)

