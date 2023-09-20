Commissioners tour SAI. TECH research center

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington County commissioners visited SAI. TECH’s new research center in Marietta.

The center works to repurpose heat from high-intensity computing to provide heat to other systems.

SAI. TECH said they’re figuring out ways to put that heat to good use.

Washington County Commissioner Kevin Ritter said the applications reported by the community can be a tremendous benefit to the community.

“The repurposing of the heat is done at a relatively low cost. There’s incredible heat generated by these units. There are a number of different purposes the heat can be used for. There is a gentleman that raises fish down the road here that has to stop in the winter time because there is not heat available to do so. This heat source could allow him to do that through the winter months providing fresh food to locals.”

The company is constructing a greenhouse on their site in hopes of providing produce to non-profits and food pantries in Ohio and West Virginia.

