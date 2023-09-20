Commissioners tour SAI. TECH research center

The company is constructing a greenhouse on their site in hopes of providing produce to non-profits and food pantries in Ohio and West Virginia.
The center works to repurpose heat from high-intensity computing to provide heat to other systems.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington County commissioners visited SAI. TECH’s new research center in Marietta.

The center works to repurpose heat from high-intensity computing to provide heat to other systems.

SAI. TECH said they’re figuring out ways to put that heat to good use.

Washington County Commissioner Kevin Ritter said the applications reported by the community can be a tremendous benefit to the community.

“The repurposing of the heat is done at a relatively low cost. There’s incredible heat generated by these units. There are a number of different purposes the heat can be used for. There is a gentleman that raises fish down the road here that has to stop in the winter time because there is not heat available to do so. This heat source could allow him to do that through the winter months providing fresh food to locals.”

The company is constructing a greenhouse on their site in hopes of providing produce to non-profits and food pantries in Ohio and West Virginia.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Cowdery has multiple active arrest warrants.
Body found in Ohio River identified as wanted man
Pleasants County Courthouse
W.Va. attorney law license suspended, removed from APA position
Parkersburg man charged with 12 sex crimes involving minors
Parkersburg man faces 20 sex charges involving minor
M. Sue White and R. Bruce White
Obituary: M. Sue White and R. Bruce White

Latest News

Separate Ohio AEP work is going on in Devola.
Officials provide update for Devola sewer project
Film about local football to be produced in Pleasants County
Film about local football to be produced in Pleasants County
New mural in-progress at Actors Guild of Parkersburg
New mural in-progress at Actors Guild of Parkersburg
PHS student Nate Rodriguez speaks to Coach Joe Mazzulla via videochat.
PHS students interview Celtics Head Coach Mazzulla