Film about local football to be produced in Pleasants County

SAINT MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saint Marys and Pleasants County will be the site of the production of a new movie next month.

“Faith, Family, and Football,” produced by JCFilms, is set to start production in and around Saint Marys in October.

The film will tell the story of high school football in Pleasants County over the decades.

Actor Dean Cain and former Chicago Bears Quarterback Jim McMahon will feature in prominent roles in the film.

Pleasants County Commission President Jay Powell said the film will tell the stories of former Saint Marys football coach Bill Hanlin and current coach Jodi Mote. “They [the producers] forewarned me -- every true story, to be Hollywood worthy, they have to add some of the Hollywood things to it,” Powell said. “But what he said is, it’s based on a true story. So they are taking the plot from the Coach Hanlin and Coach Mote era.”

The production studio will hold open auditions for members of the public this Saturday at Saint Marys High School from noon to 3:00 p.m. More information about the auditions can be found at JCFilms’ website.

