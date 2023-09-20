Film about local football to be produced in Pleasants County

Saint Marys and Pleasants County will be the site of the production of a new movie next month.
Saint Marys and Pleasants County will be the site of the production of a new movie next month.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAINT MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - Saint Marys and Pleasants County will be the site of the production of a new movie next month.

“Faith, Family, and Football,” produced by JCFilms, is set to start production in and around Saint Marys in October.

The film will tell the story of high school football in Pleasants County over the decades.

Actor Dean Cain and former Chicago Bears Quarterback Jim McMahon will feature in prominent roles in the film.

Pleasants County Commission President Jay Powell said the film will tell the stories of former Saint Marys football coach Bill Hanlin and current coach Jodi Mote. “They [the producers] forewarned me -- every true story, to be Hollywood worthy, they have to add some of the Hollywood things to it,” Powell said. “But what he said is, it’s based on a true story. So they are taking the plot from the Coach Hanlin and Coach Mote era.”

The production studio will hold open auditions for members of the public this Saturday at Saint Marys High School from noon to 3:00 p.m. More information about the auditions can be found at JCFilms’ website.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Cowdery has multiple active arrest warrants.
Body found in Ohio River identified as wanted man
Pleasants County Courthouse
W.Va. attorney law license suspended, removed from APA position
Parkersburg man charged with 12 sex crimes involving minors
Parkersburg man faces 20 sex charges involving minor
M. Sue White and R. Bruce White
Obituary: M. Sue White and R. Bruce White

Latest News

The center works to repurpose heat from high-intensity computing to provide heat to other...
Commissioners tour SAI. TECH research center
Separate Ohio AEP work is going on in Devola.
Officials provide update for Devola sewer project
New mural in-progress at Actors Guild of Parkersburg
New mural in-progress at Actors Guild of Parkersburg
PHS student Nate Rodriguez speaks to Coach Joe Mazzulla via videochat.
PHS students interview Celtics Head Coach Mazzulla