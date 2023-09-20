New mural in-progress at Actors Guild of Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A new mural is going up on the 8th St. wall of the Parkersburg Actors Guild building.

The mural is being installed by GoodSpace, the same group of artists who put up the companion mural at the Parkersburg Art Center in 2021.

GoodSpace lead artist and artistic director Greta McLain said the plan was always to have two murals on opposite sides of Market Street.

“When we began the mural on the Art Center in 2021, the vision was always to see if it was going to be possible to expand this into these two murals that are in conversation,” McLain said

McLain said the new mural has a unique vision that’s in keeping with its placement at the Actors Guild.

“In this design, we kind of wanted to highlight even further the presence and influence of theatre in this town,” McLain said. “So the mural’s on the Actors Guild, which is like a beautiful, thriving, you know, arts center here in Parkersburg.”

The new mural depicts drama-related imagery, including comedy and drama masks and a young actor performing.

The mural also features historic theatres from the community.

But the involvement of the community in the mural extends beyond its depiction in the art work.

The work on the mural started with a paint party on September 14 in which members of the community painted the basecoat on the polytab panels that make up the mural.

McLain said this level of community involvement is a major part of GoodSpace’s artistic process.

“GoodSpace really believes in the power of the community hand and community engagement in the creation of public art,” McLain said.

McLain said she sees this kind of public engagement in public art as a way for people to assert their presence within the community.

“I mean, it’s another sense of like, I am invited, I am celebrated in my belonging here,” McLain said. “And I’m also being invited to dream of where my community is going.”

McLain said the mural will be complete by the evening of September 26.

