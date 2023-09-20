Officials provide update for Devola sewer project

DEVOLA, Ohio (WTAP) - Washington County officials joined the Marietta Board of Realtors luncheon to answer questions regarding the progress of the Devola Sewer Project.

There are roughly 500 homes in Devola, almost all of which have single-home tanks.

Commissioner James Booth said all the main lines are in as well as about half of the laterals to the houses.

“The engineer, the sewer department and the contractor that have performed the work have done a good job of staying cleaned up and being respectful of peoples property rights. So far, the project is a little over fifty-percent complete. With that being said, having all of those main lines in and the laterals here soon within a couple of weeks, they are going to be installing tanks at the houses.”

Booth said the commission raised over $15 million for the project.

“If you are not signed up for the sewer project, I would urge you to do so because if you don’t we will be forced to go through the court route. We don’t want to do that, we want to respectful of peoples rights but we just do what we have to do. We are court ordered to do it so that’s what we have to do.”

Separate Ohio AEP work is going on in Devola.

