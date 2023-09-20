PHS students interview Celtics Head Coach Mazzulla

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Some Parkersburg High School students had the opportunity to interview a big name in sports.

Students spoke to Boston Celtics Head Coach and former WVU basketball player Joe Mazzulla.

Mr. Vincent’s sports in American culture class asked Mazzulla questions over video chat. More than 50 students congregated in the PHS library to speak to Mazzulla. The interview took place on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

The Celtics coach shared a bit about himself and offered life advice to the students.

Mazzulla spoke about anxiety and the pressures of coaching in the NBA, his time as a player, his favorite music, managing big-name talent, and even former WVU Coach Bob Huggins.

Mazzulla said Huggins was always good to him and he believes Huggins is a “misunderstood guy.” Mazzulla did not have anything to say about the firing specifically, but did say “all of us make mistakes.”

The students were grateful to have the opportunity to speak with the Celtics head coach during a school day.

“It means everything to me,” said PHS student and basketball player Nate Rodriguez. “It is so cool to see someone who made it from here talk to someone like me who wants to make it out of here.”

Mr. Vincent’s class has grown significantly since he started teaching sports in American culture. The class plans on speaking to more well-known sports figures in the future.

