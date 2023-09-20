Pickup crashes into elementary school during police pursuit

Classes were canceled at Shoreland Elementary School after a truck crashed into a second grade classroom while being chased by police Wednesday.
By WTVG Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) - Classes were canceled at Shoreland Elementary School after a truck crashed into a second grade classroom while being chased by police Wednesday.

The school, located on the 5600 block of Suder Avenue, is barely a year old.

The suspect was treated for minor injuries and was taken into custody.

Engineers will assess the damage.

Washington Local Schools superintendent Kadee Anstadt said she reviewed surveillance video, and it showed that the pickup hit the curb, spinning it around, driving through the brick school wall backward.

Damage to Shoreland Elementary School is seen after a police pursuit on Wednesday.
Damage to Shoreland Elementary School is seen after a police pursuit on Wednesday.(WTVG)

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Cowdery has multiple active arrest warrants.
Body found in Ohio River identified as wanted man
Pleasants County Courthouse
W.Va. attorney law license suspended, removed from APA position
Parkersburg man charged with 12 sex crimes involving minors
M. Sue White and R. Bruce White
Obituary: M. Sue White and R. Bruce White
Parkersburg man faces 20 sex charges involving minor

Latest News

VOLCANO DAYS FESTIVAL COMES TO MOUNTWOOD PARK
Volcano Days Festival Shares Local History
FILE - A file image of Batman from DC Comics. Author Marc Tyler Nobleman was told not to...
A Batman researcher said ‘gay’ in a talk to schoolkids. When asked to censor himself, he quit
FILE - In this March 21, 2016, file photo, the Flint Water Plant water tower is seen in Flint,...
Michigan’s top court won’t revive Flint water charges against 7 key figures
FILE: A set of EpiPens are seen in this undated photo. The FDA has denied approval of a...
FDA declines approval of needle-free epinephrine