Student Athlete of the Week: Brylee Jones

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Brylee Jones is a kicker for the Williamstown Yellowjackets and plays soccer for the school as well. It’s not unusual that students are dual athletes but it is unusual for them to play sports in the same season.

“The days I don’t have soccer games I go to football practice and then right after I go to soccer practice. I obviously miss soccer practice to go to football games and I have soccer games almost every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. So, I’m very busy,” said Jones.

Jones has a 4.2 GPA while keeping up with her strenuous schedule and she credits her taking advantage of the free time she has for keeping her GPA where it is.

“So, I’m definitely doing a lot of school work during school. If I have any free time I’m always working on my math, English or anything I need to get caught up on so that way I still have time to do my practices or my games so I’m not getting behind. I always like to have my stuff done before it’s actually due. I just have to make sure I’m doing my work on time and not getting behind because I have a lot of work to do so I have to make sure if I have free time I’m doing my work,” said Jones.

Jones isn’t sure what is next for her after high school as far as her athletic career but she knows in college she is interested in studying meteorology or sports medicine.

