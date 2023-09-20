Tolling date set for Memorial Bridge

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Bridge Partners have announced an official date for tolling to begin.

All-electronic tolling on Memorial Bridge begins on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023.

The Memorial Bridge reopened on Aug. 31, after being closed for more than a year.

The bridge was free to cross in the month of September.

Parkersburg Bridge Partners encourages drivers to get a MOV pass. A MOV Pass guarantees drivers the lowest toll rate for vehicles.

Without a MOV Pass (or compatible, funded transponder account within the E-ZPass Network), drivers will be charged a higher Pay-by-Plate rate (including administrative fees) and receive an invoice by mail.

Memorial Bridge Toll Rates Chart (Parkersburg Bridge Partners)

