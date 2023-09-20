Volcano Days celebrates the oil and gas history of our area

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local history is important to celebrate so that we don’t forget the origins of our community.

The Volcano Days festival at Mountwood Park is a good way to remember the industry of days past.

Volcano Days celebrates the oil and gas history that began just outside of Mountwood Park in the town of Volcano.

The event is free, but donations are happily accepted.

The family friendly event will have over 100 vendors/crafters and dozens of live demonstration hit and miss engines.

The festival is Friday September 22th from 4-7 pm, Saturday September 23st from 10 a.m.- 7 p.m., and Sunday September 24nd from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Easy Rider buses will provide shuttle services on Saturday.

Jeremy Cross, the Wood County Parks Director, said the event is important for our community because.....

