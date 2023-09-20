Volcano Days celebrates the oil and gas history of our area

Volcano Days Festival coming to Mountwood Park September 22-24
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 7:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local history is important to celebrate so that we don’t forget the origins of our community.

The Volcano Days festival at Mountwood Park is a good way to remember the industry of days past.

Volcano Days celebrates the oil and gas history that began just outside of Mountwood Park in the town of Volcano.

The event is free, but donations are happily accepted.

The family friendly event will have over 100 vendors/crafters and dozens of live demonstration hit and miss engines.

The festival is Friday September 22th from 4-7 pm, Saturday September 23st from 10 a.m.- 7 p.m., and Sunday September 24nd from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Easy Rider buses will provide shuttle services on Saturday.

Jeremy Cross, the Wood County Parks Director, said the event is important for our community because.....

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Cowdery has multiple active arrest warrants.
Body found in Ohio River identified as wanted man
Pleasants County Courthouse
W.Va. attorney law license suspended, removed from APA position
Parkersburg man charged with 12 sex crimes involving minors
M. Sue White and R. Bruce White
Obituary: M. Sue White and R. Bruce White
Parkersburg man faces 20 sex charges involving minor

Latest News

VOLCANO DAYS FESTIVAL COMES TO MOUNTWOOD PARK
Volcano Days Festival Shares Local History
Meteorologist Sarah Coleman talks about the sunny and seasonable day.
WTAP AM PinPoint Weather Update 9-20-23
1-800-GAMBLER connects people with resources.
A free hotline offers resources for people struggling with gambling addiction
WTAP clarifies legislation locals have been confused over.
Clarifying the potential public camping ban in Parkersburg