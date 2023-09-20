WVU announces recommendations for 20 Academic Support Units

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University has announced recommendations that they say are aimed at created a more focused and cost-efficient suite of academic support services.

This comes less than a week after the WVU Board of Governors voted to cut several programs and more than 140 faculty jobs as a part of the university’s Academic Transformation.

Although separate from the recent vote, the review involves an evaluation of 20 ASUs, or Academic Support Units, that could involve units being discontinued.

“This process included self-studies, some very productive discussions with unit leaders and stakeholder surveys that allowed us to glean valuable input from our faculty, staff and students,” said Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Maryanne Reed.

University officials say the following are possible outcomes:

Continuance at the current level of activity

Continuance at the current level of activity with specific action

Continuance at a reduced level of activity

Identification of the unit for further development

Development of a cooperative unit

Discontinuance

Because the ASU review process was not governed by Board of Governors Rule 2.2, officials say recommendations cannot be appealed.

Officials say that no units have been recommended for discontinuance, development of a cooperative unit or identified for further development despite them being possible outcomes.

The following recommendations will be completed between now and May, according to university officials:

Units recommended to continue at reduced level of activity

WVU Libraries

WVU Libraries will develop a plan by Dec. 1 to reorganize operations so it can deliver services more efficiently, officials say.

“Library materials and services are critical to the success of our students, faculty, staff and community and we will not compromise them. That’s why I worked with the Provost’s Office to determine how we could realize up to $800,000 in savings without affecting our materials budget,” said Karen Diaz, dean of WVU Libraries. “While necessary as part of the Academic Transformation process, this was not an easy decision. It will mean that we must rethink how we are organized to deliver our ongoing and evolving services that support research and teaching for the campus and will result in personnel reductions. We have a lot of work to do in a short time.”

University officials say non-renewal notifications will be sent in December, and libraries will look for opportunities to condense physical locations and reduce space needed within facility.

Officials add that no facility will be shut down.

Read the recommendation letter and stakeholder feedback.

Teaching and Learning Commons

Teaching and Learning Commons will shift to a more focused mission around the development of instructional skills including mentoring faculty and instructors, providing training workshops and supporting the scholarship of teaching and learning, according to university officials.

As a result, officials say TLC will shift to other units responsibilities for classroom technology, instructional design, badging and micro-credentialing, and Zoom and related functions.

Read the recommendation letter and stakeholder feedback.

Units recommended to continue at current level of activity with specific action

Career Services

Career Services has been identified as an area which needs investment for student success, according to university officials.

It is currently understaffed due to some vacancies that have not been filled. Officials say a task force will be established to look at better integration into college-level curriculum and experiences and to explore its relationship with the recently launched Purpose Center.

Read the recommendation letter and stakeholder feedback.

WVU Online

WVU Online is a unit for enrollment growth, according to officials, for non-traditional learners.

University officials say recommendations include developing a plan to address a comprehensive marketing strategy, technology infrastructure, programming and instructional design.

Read the recommendation letter and stakeholder feedback.

Center of Learning, Advising and Student Success

Officials say the Center of Learning, Advising and Student Success needs to develop a guiding strategy for CLASS student success and tutoring.

Read the recommendation letter and stakeholder feedback.

ADVANCE Center

The ADVANCE Center will improve messaging and reach, and enhance and update the unit’s website, according to university officials.

Read the recommendation letter and stakeholder feedback.

Office of Accessibility Services

University officials say the Office of Accessibility Services must develop plans to expand MindFit and the Autism Support Program.

Additionally, officials say the unit will improve access to services, increase communication about those services to students and faculty, and improve responsiveness to faculty and student inquiries and issues, and improve communication with faculty regarding compliance with federally required student accommodations.

Read the recommendation letter and stakeholder feedback.

Honors College

The Honors College will determine if graduate teaching assistants and/or student worker staffing levels can be reduced and evaluate the need for staff positions that may be more appropriate for traditional colleges, among other recommendations, officials say.

Read the recommendation letter and stakeholder feedback.

Office of Global Affairs

The Office of Global Affairs has already made significant personnel reductions and has been a strong institutional collaborator and partner, according to the Provost’s Office.

Recommendations include a call to increase communication with the campus community about changes in federal policies and the resulting effects for faculty, students and programming.

Read the recommendation letter and stakeholder feedback.

West Virginia University Press

West Virginia University Press will develop metrics to aid assessment and operations, according to university officials.

Officials say it will also work with the WVU Foundation to secure external funding to support the unit’s operations.

Read the recommendation letter and stakeholder feedback.

Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative

The Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Development Collaborative will develop a plan to pursue and secure external funding to ensure the continued viability of signature programs, including Science Adventure School and Science Behind the Sport, university officials say.

Officials say OEDC will also develop a plan to fully shift the unit’s salaries and operating expenses from University general funds by FY 2026.

Read the recommendation letter and stakeholder feedback.

Office of the University Registrar

The Office of the University Registrar will be evaluating whether particular functions and services could be improved by adjustments to in-person or remote work appointments, according to university officials.

Read the recommendation letter and stakeholder feedback.

Graduate Education and Life

Officials say Graduate Education and Life should improve its responsiveness to faculty and student inquiries and concerns and provide consistent in-person support that aligns with graduate student schedules.

Read the recommendation letter and stakeholder feedback.

Units recommended to continue at current level of activity

The following ASUs were recommended to continue at the current level of activity:

Officials say recommendations for Institutional Research will be announced at a later date.

The WVU Faculty Senate has also requested a review of areas, such as the Division of Student Life, where results will also be announced at a later date.

Several other evaluations, including University Relations/Enrollment Management, is underway.

