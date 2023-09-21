Arts and entertainment events happening September 21st-24th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Thursday, Sept. 21
- Artist Display- Emma Romanowski @ WesBancoCraft
- Closet Clean Out 12:00pm @ Belpre Public Library
- Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 2-6 3:00pm - 3:30pm @ Marietta Public Library
- Tai Chi for Fall Prevention- Advanced 3:00pm - 4:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Wood County Family Resource Fair 3:00pm - 6:00pm @ Outside Big Sandy in Parkersburg
- Middle Grade Meet Up- ages 9-13 3:30pm - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 7+ 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library
- Mental Health Night 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ The Watering Can Art Studio, Grand Central Mall
- Southern Comfort One Pan Meal Cooking Class 5:30pm - 6:30pm @ The Changed Plate
- Collective Soul 6:00pm - 11:00pm @ Adelphia Music HallAn Evening with Lawrence Rashad Greene 6:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Parkersburg Area Photo Club Meeting 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
Friday, Sept. 22
- Artist Display- Emma Romanowski @ WesBanco
- Preschool Story Time- ages 3-6 10:00am - 11:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Preschool Prep Story Time 10:30am - 11:30am @ Belpre Public Library
- Happy Hobbit Day! 12:00pm - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Noontime Yoga 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Homeschool Makers Club 1:00pm - 2:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Volcano Days 4:00pm - 7:00pm @ Mountwood Park
- National Girlfriend Night Out: Paint Swap! 5:30pm - 7:00pm @ The Watering Can Art Studio, Grand Central Mall
- Open Workshop 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C MakerspaceArt in our Garden: Pumpkin Succulent 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Getting Started with Addressable LEDs 6:00pm - 7:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Renaissance Cruise 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Silas Powell Band- Blennerhassett Live! Concert and Dinner Series 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
- Major Riviera After Hours 7:00pm - 10:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
- Yelawolf 7:00pm - 11:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall
- Blithe Spirit- a play by Noel Coward 7:30pm - 10:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
Saturday, Sept. 23
- Artist Display- Emma Romanowski @ WesBanco
- Autumn Equinox Yoga Retreat with The Guest Bungalow! @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
- Happy Hobbit Day! 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Mid Ohio Valley Out of the Darkness Walk 10:00am - 1:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
- Volcano Days 10:00am - 7:00pm @ Mountwood Park
- Alice in Wonderland Tea Party- ages 3-12 11:00am - 12:00pm @ Marietta Public Library
- Audition Workshop- the Spongebob Musical- 4th-12th grades 11:00am - 12:30pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
- Five Senses Day- grades K-3rd 11:00am @ Belpre Public Library
- Marietta Main Street’s Shop Hop 11:00am - 4:00pm @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District
- Restoring the Past Car Show 11:00am - 4:00pm @ WVU-P
- Teen Trivia- Percy Jackson- ages 12-19 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ South Parkersburg Public Library
- Saturday Paint Night 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ The Watering Can Art Studio, Grand Central Mall
- Greater Vision performs 6:00pm @ South Parkersburg Baptist Church 1665 Blizzard Dr Parkersburg WV
- The DeBarr- Stevens Trio 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
- Afternoon at the Seaside: The Patient 7:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
- Blithe Spirit- a play by Noel Coward 7:30pm - 10:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
- Front Street Ghost Trek 8:00pm - 9:15pm @ Front St Marietta OH by Fountains
- Coop’s Nightmare 9:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall
Sunday, Sept. 24
- Lafayette Hotel Brunch 7:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
- Autumn Equinox Yoga Retreat with The Guest Bungalow! 8:30am - 1:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
- Muskingum River Day Cruise 9:00am - 7:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Volcano Days 10:00am - 4:00pm @ Mountwood ParkNaughty Lobstah! 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Brewing Company
- Art on the Island: Fall and Moonlight at the Mansion- ages 16+ 12:00pm - 2:00pm @ Blennerhassett Island State Park
- Harvest the Vision Music Fest 2:00pm - 5:00pm @ Boys & Girls Club of Parkersburg
- Blithe Spirit- a play by Noel Coward 3:00pm - 5:30pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
- Bluegrass Dinner Concert 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Blennerhassett Island State Park
