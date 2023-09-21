Arts and entertainment events happening September 21st-24th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Jeff DeWitt joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley.
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, Sept. 21

  • Artist Display- Emma Romanowski @ WesBancoCraft
  • Closet Clean Out 12:00pm @ Belpre Public Library
  • Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 2-6 3:00pm - 3:30pm @ Marietta Public Library
  • Tai Chi for Fall Prevention- Advanced 3:00pm - 4:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Wood County Family Resource Fair 3:00pm - 6:00pm @ Outside Big Sandy in Parkersburg
  • Middle Grade Meet Up- ages 9-13 3:30pm - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Movies at the Marietta Branch Library- ages 7+ 4:00pm - 5:30pm @ Marietta Public Library
  • Mental Health Night 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ The Watering Can Art Studio, Grand Central Mall
  • Southern Comfort One Pan Meal Cooking Class 5:30pm - 6:30pm @ The Changed Plate
  • Collective Soul 6:00pm - 11:00pm @ Adelphia Music HallAn Evening with Lawrence Rashad Greene 6:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Parkersburg Area Photo Club Meeting 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center

Friday, Sept. 22

  • Artist Display- Emma Romanowski @ WesBanco
  • Preschool Story Time- ages 3-6 10:00am - 11:00am @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Preschool Prep Story Time 10:30am - 11:30am @ Belpre Public Library
  • Happy Hobbit Day! 12:00pm - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Noontime Yoga 12:00pm - 12:45pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Homeschool Makers Club 1:00pm - 2:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Volcano Days 4:00pm - 7:00pm @ Mountwood Park
  • National Girlfriend Night Out: Paint Swap! 5:30pm - 7:00pm @ The Watering Can Art Studio, Grand Central Mall
  • Open Workshop 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C MakerspaceArt in our Garden: Pumpkin Succulent 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Getting Started with Addressable LEDs 6:00pm - 7:00pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Renaissance Cruise 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Silas Powell Band- Blennerhassett Live! Concert and Dinner Series 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
  • Major Riviera After Hours 7:00pm - 10:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
  • Yelawolf 7:00pm - 11:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall
  • Blithe Spirit- a play by Noel Coward 7:30pm - 10:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players

Saturday, Sept. 23

  • Artist Display- Emma Romanowski @ WesBanco
  • Autumn Equinox Yoga Retreat with The Guest Bungalow! @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
  • Happy Hobbit Day! 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Mid Ohio Valley Out of the Darkness Walk 10:00am - 1:00pm @ Parkersburg City Park
  • Volcano Days 10:00am - 7:00pm @ Mountwood Park
  • Alice in Wonderland Tea Party- ages 3-12 11:00am - 12:00pm @ Marietta Public Library
  • Audition Workshop- the Spongebob Musical- 4th-12th grades 11:00am - 12:30pm @ Actors Guild of Parkersburg
  • Five Senses Day- grades K-3rd 11:00am @ Belpre Public Library
  • Marietta Main Street’s Shop Hop 11:00am - 4:00pm @ Marietta Downtown Shopping District
  • Restoring the Past Car Show 11:00am - 4:00pm @ WVU-P
  • Teen Trivia- Percy Jackson- ages 12-19 1:00pm - 2:00pm @ South Parkersburg Public Library
  • Saturday Paint Night 5:00pm - 7:00pm @ The Watering Can Art Studio, Grand Central Mall
  • Greater Vision performs 6:00pm @ South Parkersburg Baptist Church 1665 Blizzard Dr Parkersburg WV
  • The DeBarr- Stevens Trio 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
  • Afternoon at the Seaside: The Patient 7:00pm @ Riviera at the Valley Gem
  • Blithe Spirit- a play by Noel Coward 7:30pm - 10:00pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
  • Front Street Ghost Trek 8:00pm - 9:15pm @ Front St Marietta OH by Fountains
  • Coop’s Nightmare 9:00pm @ Adelphia Music Hall

Sunday, Sept. 24

  • Lafayette Hotel Brunch 7:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
  • Autumn Equinox Yoga Retreat with The Guest Bungalow! 8:30am - 1:00pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
  • Muskingum River Day Cruise 9:00am - 7:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Volcano Days 10:00am - 4:00pm @ Mountwood ParkNaughty Lobstah! 11:00am - 7:00pm @ Parkersburg Brewing Company
  • Art on the Island: Fall and Moonlight at the Mansion- ages 16+ 12:00pm - 2:00pm @ Blennerhassett Island State Park
  • Harvest the Vision Music Fest 2:00pm - 5:00pm @ Boys & Girls Club of Parkersburg
  • Blithe Spirit- a play by Noel Coward 3:00pm - 5:30pm @ Mid-Ohio Valley Players
  • Bluegrass Dinner Concert 6:00pm - 9:00pm @ Blennerhassett Island State Park

