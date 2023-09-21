Coolville man arrested for environmental crimes

Victor Jones, Jr.
Victor Jones, Jr.(Athens County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COOLVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) – A man from Coolville was arrested by the Environmental Division of the Athens County Sheriff’s Office.

Victor Jones, Jr., is charged with felony open burning and dumping.

Law enforcement investigated a complaint on Jones on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Officials with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office located 200 tires adjacent to Jones’ property and a large area used to burn trash.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a car that was reported stolen in the Coolville area was also located.

Jones was taken to Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail after his arrest.

Requests for additional charges will be submitted to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office for grand jury review, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith thanks the Athens County Sheriff’s Office Environmental Division, Athens County Prosecuting Attorney Keller J. Blackburn, Chief Investigator Jay Barrett, Investigators with the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Athens Office of the Ohio Adult Parole Authority for their assistance with this investigation.

