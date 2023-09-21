Governor appoints Hollis T. Lewis to West Virginia House

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says he has appointed Charleston native Hollis T. Lewis
(WSAZ)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Charleston native Hollis T. Lewis has been appointed to the West Virginia House of Delegates for the 57th District, which serves Kanawha County, Gov. Jim Justice announced.

Lewis succeeds Doug Skaff, who resigned earlier this month after stepping down as the chamber's Democratic leader last month.

“I know Hollis will do a great job,” Justice said in a statement Tuesday. “I’m really proud to be able to appoint him, and we wish him the very best.”

Lewis graduated from West Virginia State University and attended law school at Southern University Law Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He has held several positions since returning to his hometown a decade ago, including Kanawha County magistrate and adjunct professor at West Virginia State University in addition to volunteering as a football coach and sitting on several community boards, Justice said in the statement.

Lewis said he was grateful for the appointment.

“First, I would like to thank God for filling me with vision and purpose,” Lewis said. “I look forward to serving the communities that make up the 57th District and the State of West Virginia.”

West Virginia Democratic Party Chair Mike Pushkin commended the appointment and said he looked forward to serving with “a dedicated community leader who brings a breadth of experience in the criminal justice system.”

Most Read

Christopher Cowdery has multiple active arrest warrants.
Body found in Ohio River identified as wanted man
Film about local football to be produced in Pleasants County
Film about local football to be produced in Pleasants County
Parkersburg man charged with 12 sex crimes involving minors
Parkersburg man faces 20 sex charges involving minor
Pleasants County Courthouse
W.Va. attorney law license suspended, removed from APA position

Latest News

After nearly a month, West Virginia community can use water again
FILE - Students gather during a walkout in protest of an administration proposal to cut 9% of...
West Virginia University crisis looms as GOP leaders focus on economic development, jobs
Gov. Jim Justice
West Virginia governor appoints chief of staff’s wife to open judge’s position
West Virginia State Capitol (File photo)
After ruling, W.Va. lawmakers advance criminal abortion ban