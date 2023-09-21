Hunger Solutions MOV raises enough to provide 144,000 meals

Bounty by the River 2023
Bounty by the River 2023(Memorial Health System)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – Hunger Solutions Mid-Ohio Valley raised enough money to provide a substantial number of meals to those in need.

According to a statement from Memorial Health System, Hunger Solutions’ Bounty by the River raised a total of $45,664, or enough to provide 144,000 meals. Memorial Health System has been a sponsor of Hunger Solutions Mid-Ohio Valley since 2012.

Bounty by the River was hosted at the Belpre Medical campus on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2023. The 2023 event was the 11th annual Bounty by the River.

The event included gourmet food, music, unique auctions, and more to raise funds to fight food insecurity and support nutritional education for children in the MOV.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Cowdery has multiple active arrest warrants.
Body found in Ohio River identified as wanted man
Film about local football to be produced in Pleasants County
Film about local football to be produced in Pleasants County
Parkersburg man charged with 12 sex crimes involving minors
Tolling date set for Memorial Bridge
Pleasants County Courthouse
W.Va. attorney law license suspended, removed from APA position

Latest News

A Washington County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle.
Sheriff’s Office receives funds for body-worn cameras
Victor Jones, Jr.
Coolville man arrested for environmental crimes
Vienna Lions Club to hold open meeting
Revitalizing the Vienna Lions Club
Football Frenzy: Watch Live
CLICK HERE TO WATCH: Replay of 2023 Parkersburg South @ PHS Football Game