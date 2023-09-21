Hunger Solutions MOV raises enough to provide 144,000 meals

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – Hunger Solutions Mid-Ohio Valley raised enough money to provide a substantial number of meals to those in need.

According to a statement from Memorial Health System, Hunger Solutions’ Bounty by the River raised a total of $45,664, or enough to provide 144,000 meals. Memorial Health System has been a sponsor of Hunger Solutions Mid-Ohio Valley since 2012.

Bounty by the River was hosted at the Belpre Medical campus on Saturday, Aug. 25, 2023. The 2023 event was the 11th annual Bounty by the River.

The event included gourmet food, music, unique auctions, and more to raise funds to fight food insecurity and support nutritional education for children in the MOV.

