Lions Club looks to revitalize the Vienna Chapter

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - It’s always good to give back to your community.

The Lions Club is one organization with the goal of spreading kindness through giving back. It’s a service organization going 1.4 million strong worldwide.

Most people may know the group for its help with eyeglasses, but its expanded into eight different areas that are covered for the community.

There was a chapter in Vienna, but it was closed because of member loss.

Membership is open to the public. Anyone 18 and older living in the Mid-Ohio Valley can join, you don’t have to be from Vienna.

There will be a meeting on Monday, September 25, 2023 at 6:30 in the Vienna Community Building on 34th street.

You can find more information on the facebook page, here, or by calling the Zone Chair, Bobette Grimm at 304-488-8414.

