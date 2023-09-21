Marietta Main Street hosting Fall Hop Shop this Saturday!

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta Main Street will be hosting their fall Hop Shop event this Saturday, Sept. 23.

The Shop Hop runs from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and features discounts and special sales at nearly twenty businesses.

Shoppers can look for the balloons and signs of participating shops and restaurants to enjoy big savings and find new treasures.

The participating businesses have also donated items toward a huge prize basket valued at over $500.

Customers can receive a raffle ticket at check out, and all tickets will be entered to win the grand prize.

Visitors will find special discounts and sales at American Flags and Poles, Andy’s Toy Chest, Emleigh’s & Mama B’s, Green Acres of Marietta, Just a Jar Design Press, Marietta Adventure Company, McKenna’s Market, Merle Norman, Sugar Maple Boutique, Tabletop Puzzles and Games, Teri Ann’s, Threadz Boutique and Wit & Whimzy.

The event is not limited to retail shops, and some participating restaurants are 740 Social, Jeremiah’s Coffee House, Levee House Bistro and The Original Pizza Place.

To learn more about Marietta Main Street, upcoming events, and programs, visit the Marietta Main Street website.

