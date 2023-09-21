Ohio Means Jobs’ Marietta office moves locations

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio Means Jobs is changing locations in Marietta. It opened today at 311 Third Street.

WTAP has more on the services they offer.

Ohio Means Jobs helps with anything employment-related. For instance, job searching, building your resume, interview skills, and more.

It’s had multiple success stories.

Staff Member Amanda Sutphin said, “We have an individual who went through one of our programs and he started his own business afterwards because he gained the confidence…,”

Ohio Means Jobs also has a program for younger people more specifically ages 14 to 24.

“Every year we put hundreds of kids into the workforce with area employers…,” Sutphin said.

The youth program doesn’t just line people up with jobs. It also addresses barriers that make schooling harder for some kids.

“Maybe they have housing insecurity - that if they’re living with family that has their electric shut off and they can’t do their homework because they don’t have any electric in the home. We can help relieve that,” Sutphin explained.

Other supportive services are offered as well.

Employers can also benefit from Ohio Means Jobs. For instance, the office helps with job training, posts job openings, and more.

“We do a lot of hiring events for employers. We’ll come out and do tours of your facility. We’ll make sure that high school students and the general population know that you exist,” Sutphin said.

The Marietta office is open Monday through Friday from 8am to 4pm. You can walk in or schedule an appointment. They can be reached at 740-434-0758. All their services are free.

Their website is www.omj15.com.

