Sheriff’s Office receives funds for body-worn cameras

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was awarded funding for body-worn cameras.

The U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance through Justice & Security Strategies, Inc. will award the Sheriff’s Office with $70,000 for the bodycams.

The grant awards were announced on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023,

The funding is part of a competitive micro-grant program to help small, rural, and tribal law enforcement agencies expand a body-worn camera program and provide customized training and technical assistance to those agencies, according to a statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Funding was announced to 265 small, rural, and tribal law enforcement agencies. $7.1 million in total funding will be provided to agencies nationally.

