Sheriff’s office trains schools in active shooter program

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office joined the Mid-Ohio Valley Safety Council meeting to speak about the Active Shooter Program, ALICE.

ALICE stands for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacuate.

Chief Deputy Mark Warden trains the public using the ALICE shooter response training which is one of the common methods taught on how to respond to an active shooter.

As for schools, Warden works with every school district in Washington County to be prepared if anything were to occur.

He says a teacher in Waterford shared with students the importance of the training because of an active shooter situation she was involved in while at an airport out of the country.

“She reverted to that training when shots were being fired in the airport; people screaming, people running. I truly think when I do the training students listen. They ask very important questions, and they want to learn.”

The state of Ohio now mandates schools to participate in this type of training yearly.

