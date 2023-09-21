West Virginia University at Parkersburg adopts updated compensation structure policy

West Virginia University at Parkersburg is adopting changes to their compensation policy that will let new faculty members start at a higher salary in the future.
WVUP President Dr. Torie Jackson said the changes overall compensation policies that have been in place since 2015.
By Chase Campbell
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia University at Parkersburg is adopting changes to their compensation policy that will let new faculty members start at a higher salary in the future.

During their meeting on Sept. 19, WVUP’s Board of Governors approved a new policy change introduced by the college president and Executives President of Finance and Administration.

WVUP President Dr. Torie Jackson said the changes overall compensation policies that have been in place since 2015.

Jackson said the college’s old policy was to start new faculty in teaching positions at the lowest salary tier, regardless of experience.

Now, Jackson said the college will set starting pay at a level commensurate with candidates’ experience.

Jackson said existing faculty approve of the changes.

“Our faculty senate has been talking about it for a couple of months,” Jackson said. “We’ve given them drafts of the proposal that we had. And we’ve been able to see that maybe we needed to correct a few things along the way. And so, with our faculties input, I believe that we’ve created a policy that’s very good for them.”

Jackson said the policy changes will mean some existing faculty get raises.

She said she believes the new policy will make WVUP more competitive in hiring experienced faculty members.

The new policy goes into effect next month.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Cowdery has multiple active arrest warrants.
Body found in Ohio River identified as wanted man
Film about local football to be produced in Pleasants County
Film about local football to be produced in Pleasants County
Parkersburg man charged with 12 sex crimes involving minors
Tolling date set for Memorial Bridge
Pleasants County Courthouse
W.Va. attorney law license suspended, removed from APA position

Latest News

The Shop Hop runs from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and features discounts and special sales at nearly twenty...
Marietta Main Street hosting Fall Hop Shop this Saturday!
Community organizations come together for Wood County Family Resource Fair
Community organizations come together for Wood County Family Resource Fair
The state of Ohio now mandates schools to participate in this type of training yearly.
Sheriff’s office trains schools in active shooter program
Bounty by the River 2023
Hunger Solutions MOV raises enough to provide 144,000 meals