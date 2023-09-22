62nd Annual Band-O-Rama returns on Saturday, Sept. 30 to Don Drumm Stadium!

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The 62nd annual Band-O-Rama will be held at Don Drumm Stadium in Marietta on Saturday, Sept. 30 starting at 5 p.m.

The doors will open at 3 p.m. for people to begin finding their seats.

Band-O-Rama is the oldest running marching band competition in the State of Ohio.

There will be 14 bands participating in the competition including Marietta’s Wall of Sound, Belpre, and Fort Frye.

Gabe Fournier and Kai Lopez with Marietta’s Wall of Sound, joined our Andrew Noll to talk more about band and the competition.

You can check out that interview at the top of the article by clicking on the video!

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.