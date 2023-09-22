The Downtown Shop Hop aims to give local businesses a boost

Upcoming event aims to support local businesses.
Upcoming event aims to support local businesses.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Sep. 22, 2023
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta Main Street’s fall shop hop is a chance to support local businesses and it’s coming up this weekend. It means discounts and special sales at both retail shops and restaurants.

Marietta Main Street’s Executive Director Jen Tinkler says the event is meant to give business owners a boost and also supports the economic vitality of downtown. 

Your support can have a ripple effect.

“You bring someone downtown to shop at their favorite shop and then they pass three other shops on the way so ‘Oh my gosh now we’re going to stop in there. Oh now we’re hungry so now we’re going to try a new restaurant…,’” Tinkler explained.

The event is this Saturday, lasting from 11am to 4pm. There are nearly 20 participating businesses.

They include American Flags and Poles, Andy’s Toy Chest, Emleigh’s & Mama B’s, Green Acres of Marietta, Just a Jar Design Press, Marietta Adventure Company, McKenna’s Market, Merle Norman, Sugar Maple Boutique, Tabletop Puzzles and Games, Teri Ann’s, Threadz Boutique, and Wit & Whimzy.

Some of the restaurants participating are 740 Social, Jeremiah’s Coffee House, Levee House Bistro and The Original Pizza Place.

