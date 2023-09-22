Man accused of stealing $7,000 in high-value Lego sets, police say

A Las Vegas man is accused of targeting high-value Lego sets at Target.
A Las Vegas man is accused of targeting high-value Lego sets at Target.
By Elaine Emerson and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - A Las Vegas man is accused of stealing more than $7,000 in high-value Lego sets from multiple Target stores, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.

Alan Horvatich was arrested Tuesday and faces charges of participating in an organized retail theft ring and petit larceny. According to police and court records, Horvatich has been previously convicted of multiple robbery, burglary, larceny and drug charges.

Police said Horvatich stole from two Target stores on 13 different occasions.

Horvatich stole Lego sets that ranged in value from $200 to $430, an arrest report said. Horvatich reportedly stole 32 sets in all, valued at $7,090.67.

Police said on multiple occasions, Horvatich would enter the store with a woman, and they would head straight for the toy aisle. The pair would then grab various Lego sets and run straight to the fire exit of the store with the merchandise, an arrest report said.

Bail was set for $25,000 against Horvatich, court records show. A judge has ordered Horvatich to stay away from the two Target stores from which he allegedly stole. His next court appearance is set for Monday.

