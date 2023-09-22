Naloxone kits installed at MOV rest areas

Lifesaving Naloxone kits are being installed at rest areas across the state of Ohio
A "Naloxbox" Naloxone drug overdose reversal kit installed in an Ohio rest area.
A "Naloxbox" Naloxone drug overdose reversal kit installed in an Ohio rest area.(Ohio Department of Transportation)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) – Some rest areas in the Mid-Ohio Valley will soon have overdose reversal kits installed.

Lifesaving Naloxone kits are being installed at rest areas across the state of Ohio. Naloxone is the generic name of the commonly known overdose reversal drug Narcan.

The Naloxone kits will be installed throughout the month of September.

The kits will be installed in rest areas in the following parts of the MOV:

· US 50 East and West in Athens County

· I-77 North in Washington County

· US 33 East in Meigs County

· US 35 East and West in Gallia County

· I-77 North and South in Guernsey County

· I-70 East in Guernsey County

A partnership among the RecoveryOhio initiative, the Ohio Department of Transportation, and the Ohio Department of Health’s Project DAWN (Deaths Avoided With Naloxone) is responsible for the installations.

“Increasing access to Naloxone is critical to combatting the opioid crisis and decreasing the number of overdose deaths in Ohio,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “By placing Naloxboxes in rest areas across the state we are providing more opportunities to reverse the deadly effects of illicit opioids and providing opportunities for Ohioans to choose recovery.”

Ohioans can order Naloxone to be delivered to their home at Naloxone.Ohio.gov

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Film about local football to be produced in Pleasants County
Film about local football to be produced in Pleasants County
Victor Jones, Jr.
Coolville man arrested for environmental crimes
Christopher Cowdery has multiple active arrest warrants.
Body found in Ohio River identified as wanted man
Dana Paul Starcher
Obituary: Starcher, Dana Paul
Georgia Pearl Reynolds Dye
Obituary: Dye, Georgia Pearl Reynolds

Latest News

Fatal crash in Hocking County
There were 21 leans on the former OVU property.
WVU-P is one step closer to finalizing deal for former Ohio Valley University property
Work began in the fall of 2022 and work was expected to be completed by Spring of 2023.
Rehabilitation work continues for Hills Covered Bridge
Henry and Alexa are back to finish cooking with Chef Sebastian
Making Pasta with Chef Sebastian Part 2