Obituary: Bibbee, Bernard L.

Bernard L. Bibbee
Bernard L. Bibbee(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Bernard L. Bibbee, 88, of Davisville passed away on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born on September 12, 1935 in Wood County, WV, a son of the late Carl D. and Dora Ethel Barnhouse Bibbee.

He retired from E. I. Dupont, Washington Works after 36 ½ years of service as a millright. He was a graduate of Parkersburg High School and a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Parkersburg. He enjoyed boating and water skiing, tinkering on cars, and mowing on his riding mower.

Bernard is survived by his wife, Patsy Jaone Price-Bibbee; one daughter, Tammy Bibbee of Charleston, WV; one son, Timothy Bibbee (Angie) of Walker, WV; one granddaughter, Hailey Bibbee of Huntington, WV; and two sisters, Wilma Ault of Ohio and Wanda Darnold of Parkersburg.

In addition to his parents, Bernard is preceded in death by two sisters, Barbara Ann Bibbee and Maxine Alleman; and five brothers, Howard (Dale), James (Russ), Harold, Charles (Chuck), and Donald.

Funeral Services will be at 2:00 PM on Sunday, September 24, 2023, at Lambert Tatman South Parkersburg with Pastor Stewart Pepper officiating. Burial will follow at Kanawha Baptist Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 PM on Saturday, September 23, 2023, and one hour prior to services on Sunday at the funeral home.

Lambert Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bibbee family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Film about local football to be produced in Pleasants County
Film about local football to be produced in Pleasants County
Victor Jones, Jr.
Coolville man arrested for environmental crimes
Christopher Cowdery has multiple active arrest warrants.
Body found in Ohio River identified as wanted man
Dana Paul Starcher
Obituary: Starcher, Dana Paul
Georgia Pearl Reynolds Dye
Obituary: Dye, Georgia Pearl Reynolds

Latest News

Obituary: McPeek, Peggy Jane
Obituary: Kirk, James Allen
John Walter Mulligan
Obituary: Mulligan, John Walter
Obituary: Marks, Gordie Clint, Sr.
Obituary: Miller, Jeanette Sue Rowland