Obituary: Blair, Ronald E.

Ronald E. Blair
Ronald E. Blair(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ronald E. Blair, 73, of Lower Salem passed away at 1:17am, Monday, September 18, 2023, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.  He was born in Washington County, OH, on April 7, 1950, son of Daniel and Loretta Jenkins Blair.

Ronnie was a veteran of the Marine Corps (Vietnam), a member of the Moose Lodge and the VFW.  He was self employed in the logging industry.

On January 21, 1985, he married Sonya Dugan who survives with 2 sons, Ronald Blair, Jr. of  Lower Salem and Trent (Audra) Blair of Lewisville, OH, 2 daughters by a previous marriage:  Shari Dawn (David) Stilgenbauer of Lost Creek, WV and Cathy (Jeremy Cochran) Allman; 8 grandchildren:  Whitney Stilgenbauer, Joey (Emily) Stilgenbauer, Damon Gandee, Justin (Cam) Allman, Jesse Wittenbrook, Grace Blair, Eric Blair and Nicholas Blair; great grandchildren:  Tobias Gandee and Dayton Allman.  He is also survived by 5 brothers: Jim, Chuck, Dave, Larry and Wesley Blair and sister Jeannie Blair.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Robert Blair, Daniel “Jake” Blair and Edward Blair; sisters:  Linda Kuhn, Ruth Blair and Glenna Blair.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday (Sept. 25) at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Family will greet friends on Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8.  Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com

In lieu of flowers, donations to the funeral home will be appreciated.

