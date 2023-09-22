Obituary: Gustaitus, Thomas “Bob” Robert

Thomas “Bob” Robert Gustaitus, 75, of Pennsboro, WV, departed this life Friday, September 22, 2023 at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Parkersburg, WV, with his loving wife by his side.

Bob was born January 5, 1948, in Baltimore, MD, a son of the late Stanley George and Irene (Mitchell) Gustaitus.

Bob was a US Marine Corps Reservist, and retired with 20 years of service as a USDA Inspector. He enjoyed dirt riding on his side by side and ATV, was an avid concert goer, and was a very talented musician and played several different instruments. Bob and his wife Beth did everything together, they restored a 1972 El Camino, and often sang and played music at Shemps Restaurant, in Cairo, WV, when it was still open.

He is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Ruth “Beth” Elizabeth Gustaitus of Pennsboro, WV; brother-in-law, Richard Fisher; sisters-in-law, Leslie Marquez and Barbara Kaduk; several loving nieces and nephews; and many close friends including, Amos and Betsey Bunner, Heather and Chad Kopshina, and John and Donna Shaffer.

In addition to his parents, Bob is preceded in death by his son, Kevin Carrigan.

A memorial service will be held at 1pm on Saturday, September 30, 2023, at Raiguel Funeral Home in Harrisville, WV, with Pastor Chad Kopshina officiating.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.mcculloughraiguel.com

