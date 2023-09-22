Obituary: Miller, Robert A.

Robert A. Miller, 78, of Parkersburg passed away September 20, 2023 at home surrounded by his family. He was born to the late Ethel Gregg.

He enjoyed woodworking, hunting, and fishing and is retired from the Telephone Company. He was a Baptist by faith.

Robert is survived by his loving wife Mary Lou Carpenter – Miller, a sister, Crystal McGrady (Kenny); four brothers, Donnie Edwards (Rita), Bill Edwards, Mike Edwards (Tracy), and Dickie Edwards; one grandson, Joey Miller; a daughter-in-law Terry Miller; and the Carpenter family.

In addition to his mother, he is preceded in death by a son, J. R. Miller; two sisters, Sandy Morton and Sheila Minor; and two brothers, Jack Edwards and Ronnie Edwards.

A memorial will be scheduled at a later date.

Lambert Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Miller family.

